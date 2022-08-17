Gorgeous, gorgeous girls show love to their natural curls and coils
Here's a quick curl-care guide that'll help make your hair pop
Nothing says romantic, hyper-feminine, and youthful quite like a head of bouncy, defined curls and coils. Even if you don’t have natural curls that your mama gave ya, there are so many ways to create a great curl, be it with a curling wand, hair rollers, or curl-defining styling aids.
However, a lot of women have a love-hate relationship with their curls and coils, as curly hair requires work. The scalp produces natural oils that move from the follicle down the hair strand to the ends. As this oil travels down the hair strand, it coats it with moisture, keeping hair soft and healthy.
Due to the natural coiled shape of curly hair, it is more difficult for this oil to travel down the full length of the strand, leading to dryness — a very common problem with curly hair. Therefore, curly and coiled hair needs more moisture than straight hair and, most of the time, requires some detangling too.
9 Dos and don’ts of curl care
Do find the right shampoo or co-wash:
Shampoo and curly hair have a tricky relationship. While shampoo is necessary for removing dirt and bacteria, it’s also notorious for stripping away natural oils, leaving hair dry and damaged. The trick is to find a shampoo or cleansing conditioner that’s sulphate-free, hydrating, and designed for use on curly hair.
Don’t use hot water on your curls:
While you may love a hot shower, avoid using hot water on your hair. Hot water is very dehydrating for both hair and scalp, so always switch to lukewarm water to rinse out product.
Do monitor your wash-day frequency:
Try to stretch out wash days or alternate shampoo washes with a cleansing conditioner that will prevent moisture being stripped from your curls while keeping them clean.
Do condition… a lot:
Curls and coils are always thirsty, and even more so after a shampoo, so pumping hair with lots of moisture is key. Apply a generous amount of conditioner after rinsing out shampoo or co-wash, and gently milk and massage into the hair lengths with the fingertips. If hair is extremely dry, opt for a leave-in conditioner treatment.
Do handle and detangle with care:
It goes without saying that curls and tangling go hand in hand, so make sure to take care (and patience) when detangling is needed. It’s best to detangle your curls when conditioner is still on, as knots loosen more easily. Divide your hair into sections and work with one section at a time, starting from the ends and gently detangling upwards with a wide-toothed comb.
Do use a cotton T-shirt or microfiber towel:
Normal bath towels can be too rough on curls and coils when drying off, causing breakage, so it’s best to wrap hair with a cotton T-shirt or a microfiber towel to gently squeeze out excess water.
Don’t be rough:
Curly hair is extremely prone to damage and breakage when wet, so don’t rub hair vigorously when drying as it will cause friction that could break hair or create major frizz.
Do amp up the curl power:
Apply a curl-defining product on damp hair to give your curls definition and bounce. Use a water-based mousse if hair is wavy and a thicker cream or gel formulation if hair is more curly or coily, for better hold and definition. Scrunch the product into wet or damp hair and allow it to do its magic.
Do wear a satin bonnet to bed:
One of the best things you can do to preserve your curls is to wear a satin bonnet to bed. It protects the hair against friction, reduces breakage, and minimises frizz, tangling, and hair loss.