Gorgeous, gorgeous girls show love to their natural curls and coils

Nothing says romantic, hyper-feminine, and youthful quite like a head of bouncy, defined curls and coils. Even if you don’t have natural curls that your mama gave ya, there are so many ways to create a great curl, be it with a curling wand, hair rollers, or curl-defining styling aids.

However, a lot of women have a love-hate relationship with their curls and coils, as curly hair requires work. The scalp produces natural oils that move from the follicle down the hair strand to the ends. As this oil travels down the hair strand, it coats it with moisture, keeping hair soft and healthy.

Due to the natural coiled shape of curly hair, it is more difficult for this oil to travel down the full length of the strand, leading to dryness — a very common problem with curly hair. Therefore, curly and coiled hair needs more moisture than straight hair and, most of the time, requires some detangling too.