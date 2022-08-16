Independent forensic investigator to help in Babita Deokaran tenders probe

Gauteng premier David Makhura says an independent forensic investigator will be appointed in the wake of reports about irregular tenders queried by the province's slain whistle-blower Babita Deokaran.
This comes a year after Deokaran, chief director of financial accounting in the department of health, was gunned down in her driveway at her home in the south of Johannesburg. She was a critical witness in the investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for corruption and fraud in the procurement of personal protective equipment. Six accused were arrested after her assassination.
Recent news reports have flagged how, shortly before her death, she had queried a spate of payments to contractors, in particular from the Tembisa Hospital.
Killers shadowed Deokaran before her murder
“The Gauteng provincial government is treating this matter in a very serious light and, consequently, the office of the premier is finalising the process of appointing an independent forensic investigator to investigate the allegations that have surfaced relating to the case,” said Makhura.
On whether any implicated staff had been sanctioned over the alleged fraud, the province said labour matters have been referred to the head of department of health to deal with them under the Public Service Act and Public Finance Management Act.
“While we are committed in ensuring that decisive action is taken against public servants that have been found to have failed in discharging their responsibilities in line with the PFMA, we need to ensure that our actions are in line with the PSA and other applicable prescripts,” said Makhura.
Makhura said the provincial government is strengthening its control systems to prevent fraud and corruption.
