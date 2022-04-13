Killers shadowed Deokaran before her murder

In the indictment, the state alleges that the men had “scouted the suburb” of Winchester Hill, south of Johannesburg, on August 18 and 20 last year, in a BMW sedan and two VW Polos

The six men accused of killing corruption whistleblower Babita Deokaran spent at least two days scouting her suburb before she was ambushed outside her Johannesburg home.



This is contained in an indictment before court in which the state has indicted the men, aged between 26 and 31, on charges of murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition...