Protect all whistle-blowers
Yesterday, we woke to headlines about corruption whistle-blower Athol Williams, who decided to leave the country as he believed his life was in danger.
Williams said he was “forced to leave SA” without his family and was in hiding. He had testified against consulting firm Bain & Company at the state capture commission of inquiry earlier this year...
