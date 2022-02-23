Blood on the floor and rooms tell tale of fierce gun battle in Rosettenville

This was the aftermath of the gun battle that took place between police and the alleged cash-in-transit robbers which shook the country

A wall riddled with bullet holes, and police markings of cartridges on the ground, were all that remained outside the house where a gun-toting gang ran to when they were being ambushed by police in what neighbours said resembled a scene from a Hollywood movie.



The horrific scene played itself out in The Hill, next to Rosettenville, southern Johannesburg, on Monday afternoon...