Bail application of Babita Deokaran accused held up for verification of nationality

The bail application of the six men accused of killing Babita Deokaran has been postponed to December 9.

Phakamani Hadebe, Zitha Radebe, Phinda Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphiwe Mazibuko and Siphakanyiswa Dladla were arrested for killing Deokaran outside her home in the south of Johannesburg in August.

She had been instrumental in blowing the whistle on alleged corruption regarding the Gauteng health department’s procurement of Covid-19 personal protective equipment.

On Tuesday, the state and defence concluded their arguments for bail application, however, magistrate Simon Sibanyoni asked the state to verify the nationality of Ndlovu because there were doubts he was a South African citizen.

State prosecutor Steve Rubin previously told the court that Ndlovu initially told the investigating officer that he was Zimbabwean. He has, however, made a U-turn on this claim. His legal representative, Peter Wilkins, told the court that he was born in KwaZulu-Natal.