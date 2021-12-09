Babita Deokaran murder accused's bail application postponed

Judgment in the bail application of six men accused of the murder of former Gauteng health department official Babita Deokaran has been postponed to December 20.

Deokaran, 53, the chief director of financial accounting, was gunned down outside her home in Winchester Hills, south of Johannesburg, in August, after she had dropped off her daughter at school.

Deokaran was one of 300 witnesses in the Special Investigating Unit probe into the Gauteng PPE scandal.

The accused — Phakamani Hadebe, Zitha Radebe, Phinda Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphiwe Mazibuko and Siphakanyisa Dladla — made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Thursday.

The courtroom was packed with journalists, photographers and some family members of the accused.

Deokaran’s brother, Rakesh, 48, was also in attendance.