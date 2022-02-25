Plot to delay insourcing of guards exposed
The task team also claimed that some of its members were followed to their homes in what they feared were acts of intimidation for seeking to end the exploitation of workers
As thousands of security guards down tools in Gauteng health facilities over insourcing, details have emerged of how the process meant to end their exploitation at the hands of private companies has been frustrated and stalled by acts of intimidation.
At least 3,000 security guards belonging to the SA Cleaners, Security and Allied Workers’ Union (Sacsaawu) will down tools today at health facilities including Lilian Ngoyi Clinic in Diepkloof, Soweto; Kopanong Hospital in Vereeniging; Helen Joseph in Johannesburg; and the Gauteng department of health head office...
