×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Bonginkosi Khanyile 'confident' of beating July riots instigation charge

By Mfundo Mkhize - 15 August 2022 - 10:26
Former Fees Must Fall activist and Patriotic Alliance politician Bonginkosi Khanyile is confident of beating his charges in connection with instigating violence during the July 2021 riots.
Former Fees Must Fall activist and Patriotic Alliance politician Bonginkosi Khanyile is confident of beating his charges in connection with instigating violence during the July 2021 riots.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

Alleged July 2021 riots instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile says he is confident before his trial, which is set to begin in the Durban magistrate’s court on Monday.

The former Fees Must Fall activist who joined the Patriotic Alliance in May, said he was pleading not guilty to a charge of incitement to commit public violence, as well as charges of contravention of the Disaster Management Act relating to the acts of looting and violence that took place in KwaZulu-Natal in July 2021.

Khanyile has repeatedly maintained his innocence, saying SA’s police and intelligence system was weak. 

The trial comes as the Hawks continued an operation to arrest alleged instigators, which began on Thursday.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

Mixed responses after #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile joins Patriotic Alliance

PA deputy president Kenny Kunene described Khanyile as a valuable member of the party and activist of note.
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...
SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele