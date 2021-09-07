Alleged riots instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile granted R5,000 bail

Bonginkosi “Education” Khanyile was released on R5,000 bail with strict conditions by the Durban magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old was arrested by the Hawks on August 20 at his Wits University student residence. He was charged with inciting public violence, holding an illegal gathering and not wearing a face mask in public during unrest and looting in Durban in July.

He has been held at the Durban Central police station while awaiting the outcome of his bail application.

During his second appearance, the state submitted five videos to support its argument against the granting of bail.

In one of the videos, Khanyile is allegedly seen addressing a group of people at a taxi rank. He is heard encouraging the group that “those who are burning tyres and blocking the roads must continue to do so until [former president Jacob] Zuma is released”.