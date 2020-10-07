Lamola and Cele condemn Senekal violence

Arrests are expected to be made by Free State police following a violent protest that broke out in the Senekal magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Brig Motantsi Makhele said on Wednesday that police were gathering evidence and going through video footage of the protest in which shots were fired and a police vehicle was torched.

“We have not made any arrests as yet because we are busy with investigations. We are going through the video footage that surfaced to see if we can identify some of the culprits,” Makhele said.

Violence erupted when hundreds of farmers and residents stormed into court after the two men alleged to have murdered farm manager Brendin Horner were charged.

Sekwetje Mahlamba and Sekola Matlaletsa allegedly murdered Horner after they assaulted him and tied him with a rope around his neck to a pole at a farm in Paul Roux on Friday.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said the pair face charges of murder and robbery. “They will appear again on October 16 for a bail application,” Shuping said.

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola has condemned “in the strongest possible terms the anarchic violence” by protesters at the Senekal magistrate's court on Tuesday.

“The disturbing scenes of members of the public storming a court and damaging property have no place in a free and democratic SA. Beyond the obvious trail of destruction of public property, [Tuesday's] actions are an inexcusable assault on the rule of law and the criminal justice system. We want to urge members of the community, however aggrieved they might be, to allow the court and the justice system to run their course,” his spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said.