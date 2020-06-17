Youth must continue forefathers' struggle for true freedom

As the youth we are still fighting the struggle of our predecessors

It is of great importance to reflect on history to read and interpret present circumstances with an intention to forecast the future.

As Philip Abrams (1982:08) so cogently put it: "Doing justice to the reality of history is not a matter of noting the way in which the past provides a background to the present, it is a matter of treating what people do in the present as a struggle to create a future out of the past."

It is an undisputed fact that history lays a foundation for what we must do in pursuit of the desired state of affairs.

The 1944 generation of young lions led by the most capable leader Anton Muziwakhe Lembede shook the status quo. This was a generation confronting white domination under the influence of African nationalism as their philosophy of struggle under the motto: "Africa's cause must triumph".

Young people of 1968, like the youth of 1944, came together and with Steve Biko as a face of their liberation project, the Black Consciousness Movement was birthed, emerging from institutions of higher learning. It became a movement that revived mass political opposition to white minority domination.

The youth of 1976 under the influence of Black Consciousness confronted the apartheid armed forces with bare hands against the imposition of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction. This was the most resolute generation. To them Black Consciousness was a philosophy and a way of life.