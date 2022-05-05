×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Kenny Kunene says Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni coalitions are safe

Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile joins Patriotic Alliance

05 May 2022 - 14:52
Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
Patriotic Alliance deputy leader Kenny Kunene. File image.
Patriotic Alliance deputy leader Kenny Kunene. File image.
Image: Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan

Patriotic Alliance deputy leader Kenny Kunene says his party will not pull out of the coalition governments in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

This is despite its fraught relationship with the DA in the Western Cape which led to the party pulling out of some coalition arrangements in the province.

Speaking to journalists in Johannesburg on Thursday, Kunene slammed rumours that they were in talks with the ANC and the EFF to change governments in the two municipalities. But he confirmed talks with the ANC.

“The ANC will always engage other parties to reverse whatever has been put in place. We are in no discussions with the EFF.

“We have not held any discussions with the EFF pertaining to Johannesburg. And one must make it clear that the coalition in Johannesburg and the coalition in Ekurhuleni are safe.”

He said their MMCs have given them positive feedback on how they are working with the mayors of the two municipalities.

“As of today [Thursday] we intend to keep this coalition for five years, but that will also depend on the behaviour of the DA.”

Kunene said the coalition government in Johannesburg was not just about the DA but also other parties.

He confirmed his party was in talks with the ANC to stop them pulling out of the coalition government in West Rand in Gauteng and JB Marks in the North West.

In Gauteng they were approached by education MEC and ANC deputy chairperson Panyaza Lesufi.

He did not say who they were talking to from the national ANC. 

Kunene on Thursday also introduced new members, mostly defectors from Herman Mashaba's ActionSA, among them former Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile. 

Khanyile has had several brushes with the law. He was arrested and convicted during the Fees Must Fall protests. He was also arrested as one of the alleged instigators during last July's looting and unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

TimesLIVE

Gayton McKenzie claps back at DA for calling his mayoral appointment ‘political thuggery’

"When we work with the DA in Knysna, Matzikama, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni we are not considered thugs. We will show you next week. Watch this ...
News
1 week ago

Eldos residents capture nine cable thieves

Constant power outages caused by cable theft is fuelling anti-foreign sentiments among communities in southern Johannesburg.
News
2 weeks ago

Gayton McKenzie elected mayor of Central Karoo municipality

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has been elected mayor of the Central Karoo district municipality.
News
3 weeks ago

PA joins multi-party coalitions in Joburg, Ekurhuleni

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) has officially joined the multi-party coalitions in the Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni municipalities.
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...