'Ngizwe Mchunu being used as a scapegoat for riots'

There are claims of Ngizwe Mchunu being used as a scapegoat in an effort to hold someone responsible for the recent widespread riots that engulfed KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.



Mchunu, the former SABC Ukhozi FM DJ and Jacob Zuma loyalist, appeared in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday where he was charged with incitement to cause public violence...