Mixed responses after #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile joins Patriotic Alliance
Twitter users are weighing in on #FeesMusFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile joining the Patriotic Alliance (PA).
Some have expressed support and extended congratulations, but others suggested he was a “power-hungry” political climber.
The scepticism comes from his soured relationship with the EFF and accusations he recently unleashed against its secretary-general Marshall Dlamini and student command leader Mandla Shikwambana.
He accused the pair of threatening him for his association with Operation Dudula, which was recently at loggerheads with the red berets.
Khanyile was unveiled as the newest addition to the party by its deputy president Kenny Kunene during a media briefing in Midrand, Gauteng on Thursday, during which the party addressed issues of coalition governments.
Kunene described Khanyile as a valuable member of the party and activist of note.
He said Khanyile demonstrated fearlessness during his time in the ANC and EFF and when he fought for free higher education at the height of the #FeesMustFall protests. He said Khanyile, in his fight for free education, was treated as a terrorist rather than a fearless leader.
“Khanyile fought for the students of this country to get what they are supposed to get, which is free education. A young man who continues to inspire the youth, a young man treated like a terrorist in this country when he highlights the plight of young people,” said Kunene.
Welcome home @Khanyile_BG to Patriotic Alliance @OnsBaizaNie. Salute to the feesmustfall activist💚💚💚💚💚💚 pic.twitter.com/YynzLKfOeg— Kenny Kunene (@Kenny_T_Kunene) May 5, 2022
Khanyile sang the praises of his new political party and its leader Gayton McKenzie, who was elected mayor of the Central Karoo last month. He said McKenzie is the only leader who has demonstrated selflessness by pledging to work for free as mayor.
“He is the only leader who said ‘I am not going to get bodyguards, but I will give away the money that will be spent on them’,” he said.
Regarding his contribution to the party, Khanyile said. “We believe in the collective organisation. It is something that is already there. Mine is to add knowledge and skills and work with others in the party,” he said.
Here are some reactions to Khanyile’s move:
New home for our brother BONGINKOSI KHANYILE . As long as u represent the needs of South Africans find pleasure wherever you are! Aluta Continua! pic.twitter.com/CZxIkOj3fR— Seebee (@Seebeelicious) May 5, 2022
Bonginkosi Khanyile joining PA. Imagine the combination of him Kenny Kunene and Gayton Mckenzie the insults that they'll unleash against Julius— Michael (@mickeydedrinker) May 5, 2022
There’re more chances of Bonginkosi Khanyile being an MP with Patriotic Alliance than with ANC, that’s what the move is about 🤷🏾♂️ with ANC he’ll have to wait till he’s Naledi Pandors age before he can go to parly— Gobetse 🇿🇦 (@Gobetse_M) May 5, 2022
Congratulations to Bonginkosi Khanyile for officially leaving EFF which doesn’t represent South Africans and chose a new home which is for South Africans and South Africans only…— Azania (@azania1023) May 5, 2022
The faux activist Bonginkosi Khanyile finally got what he wanted: a position.— Cameron Kendall (@CameronKendall) May 5, 2022
I hope he is happy.
Bonginkosi Khanyile joining the other two jailbirds 🥲— PRESIDENT YA GROOVE (@Riccardo_Elle) May 5, 2022
