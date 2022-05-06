×

South Africa

Mixed responses after #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile joins Patriotic Alliance

06 May 2022 - 12:02
Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile has joined Gayton McKenzie's Patriotic Alliance.
Image: Khaya Ngwenya

Twitter users are weighing in on #FeesMusFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile joining the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

Some have expressed support and extended congratulations, but others suggested he was a “power-hungry” political climber. 

The scepticism comes from his soured relationship with the EFF and accusations he recently unleashed against its secretary-general Marshall Dlamini and student command leader Mandla Shikwambana.

He accused the pair of threatening him for his association with Operation Dudula, which was recently at loggerheads with the red berets.  

Khanyile was unveiled as the newest addition to the party by its deputy president Kenny Kunene during a media briefing in Midrand, Gauteng on Thursday, during which the party addressed issues of coalition governments. 

Kunene described Khanyile as a valuable member of the party and activist of note. 

He said Khanyile demonstrated fearlessness during his time in the ANC and EFF and when he fought for free higher education at the height of the #FeesMustFall protests. He said Khanyile, in his fight for free education, was treated as a terrorist rather than a fearless leader.

“Khanyile fought for the students of this country to get what they are supposed to get, which is free education. A young man who continues to inspire the youth, a young man treated like a terrorist in this country when he highlights the plight of young people,” said Kunene. 

Khanyile sang the praises of his new political party and its leader Gayton McKenzie, who was elected mayor of the Central Karoo last month. He said McKenzie is the only leader who has demonstrated selflessness by pledging to work for free as mayor. 

“He is the only leader who said ‘I am not going to get bodyguards, but I will give away the money that will be spent on them’,” he said.

Regarding his contribution to the party, Khanyile said. “We believe in the collective organisation. It is something that is already there. Mine is to add knowledge and skills and work with others in the party,” he said. 

