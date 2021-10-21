Bodyguards flank DJ Ngizwe Mchunu outside court during his appearance on incitement rap

The incitement of violence case against former Ukhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Mchunu has been postponed to January.

Mchunu briefly appeared in the Randburg magistrate's court on Thursday.

His case was postponed to January 31 for a pretrial conference.

“I should be done with all necessary information by then,” said prosecutor Yusuf Baba.

Mchunu, who is accused of inciting violence and looting, was arrested in July and kept in custody until his bail hearing on Wednesday and Thursday.

He is one of a number of suspects to appear in court in Gauteng regarding the violent unrest that broke out in the province and in KwaZulu-Natal after the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma on July 7.