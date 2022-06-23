Members’ dreams possible through property stokvel

“To be honest, I had viewed owning property as something that would only happen for me maybe in the next 10 years.”

Those were the words of 31-year-old Itumeleng Mokale, who now owns land as a result of joining HOPE Property Stokvel.

HOPE (which stands for “Helping Our People Exceed”) was formed in 2018 by property investor Bontle Zweni. The main aim of the stokvel is to enable disadvantaged and financially excluded people to own land and property.

“Some of us were blacklisted due to financial mistakes we made at a young age, so being approved for a bond is not always possible.

"I also don’t earn a lot of money, so with my profile, I probably would not be approved for a bond. The stokvel has made it possible for me to own a property now,” said Mokale.

After hearing of the stokvel through word of mouth in 2020, and learning that it was formed by someone he had known for many years, Mokale decided to join.

Over and above the trust that he gained after doing his research, another green flag for Mokale was the transparency which prevails within the stokvel. While transactions and some of the stokvel’s operations may take place digitally, HOPE still prioritises regular meetings where members are updated and engaged.