×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Heartbreak for families as tombstones are vandalised

Problem widespread in Tshwane cemeteries, says city

By Keletso Mkhwanazi - 06 May 2022 - 10:11

Families who have relatives buried at the Soshanguve Cemetery in Tshwane are angry that their tombstones have been vandalised.

The Ndlovu family visited the cemetery, north of Pretoria, over the Easter weekend, and found that their mother Sarah Ndlovu's tombstone had been demolished...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...