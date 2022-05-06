Heartbreak for families as tombstones are vandalised
Problem widespread in Tshwane cemeteries, says city
Families who have relatives buried at the Soshanguve Cemetery in Tshwane are angry that their tombstones have been vandalised.
The Ndlovu family visited the cemetery, north of Pretoria, over the Easter weekend, and found that their mother Sarah Ndlovu's tombstone had been demolished...
