South Africa

Soweto residents hoping municipal debt is written off

Joburg gets thousands of applications for debt rehabilitation

05 July 2022 - 08:41
Mpho Koka Journalist

Felicity Mabelane has been struggling to pay her electricity account in full to the City of Johannesburg since 2010 and she is now in arrears for more than R32,000. 

Mabelane, 54, a resident of Diepkloof Zone 4 in Soweto, is one of more than 2,000 householders in the township who have applied to the city for their debt to be written off as part of the council's debt rehabilitation programme. ..

