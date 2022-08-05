×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Bozwana killers to be sentenced as feud over his estate rages on

Deceased's wife said to have sold his farms, houses and vehicles

05 August 2022 - 09:04
Mpho Koka Journalist

While sentencing proceedings of the four men convicted of the murder of North West businessman Wandile Bozwana have been postponed, the ongoing feud between his wife and her in-laws over his estate refuses to go away. 

Bozwana’s older brother Benedict, 54, said his sibling's will setting out how his multimillion-rand estate would be divided, has been executed by Momentum Trust Limited but the deceased's family is yet to share the spoils...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele