Bozwana killers to be sentenced as feud over his estate rages on
Deceased's wife said to have sold his farms, houses and vehicles
While sentencing proceedings of the four men convicted of the murder of North West businessman Wandile Bozwana have been postponed, the ongoing feud between his wife and her in-laws over his estate refuses to go away.
Bozwana’s older brother Benedict, 54, said his sibling's will setting out how his multimillion-rand estate would be divided, has been executed by Momentum Trust Limited but the deceased's family is yet to share the spoils...
