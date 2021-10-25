Bozwana killing accused granted postponement

The trial against four men accused of killing North West businessman Wandile Bozwana hit a snag after the defence requested a postponement.

Sipho Hudla, Robert Mathupha, Vusi “Khekhe” Mathibela and Bonginkosi Khumalo made a brief appearance in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday where the four were due to mount their defence against the state’s case.

Adv Annelene van den Heever asked judge Mokime Mosopa to postpone the matter until Tuesday as they could not consult with their clients due to imposed lockdown regulations that limit prison visits.

“We are only allowed to see our clients on Fridays for four hours,” Van den Heever told the court.

She also told the court their task was compounded by the death of Hudla’s lawyer, Adv JP Marais. “Accused one’s legal representative unfortunately passed on two months ago from a heart attack. So we have to consult with the accused to get up to speed with his case,” she said.

Mosopa granted a postponement and rolled the matter over to Tuesday.

During their last appearance in May, the four failed in their bid to have their charges dismissed.

After the state closed its case in the trial, which started in 2018, the defence for the accused brought a section 174 application, arguing that the matter be discharged as the state had presented no prima facie evidence proving that the accused had committed the crimes they were charged with.