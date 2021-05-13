He didn't kill Bozwana, argues advocate Botha

Khekhe wants his murder case dropped

The man dubbed Mamelodi’s “Number 1 Tsotsi”, Vusi "Khekhe" Mathibela, says the state has no evidence linking him to the murder of North West businessman Wandile Bozwana and wants to be acquitted from all charges.



This came out during closing arguments in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria yesterday where Mathibela stands accused of the 2015 murder of Bozwana and attempted murder of his business partner Mpho Baloyi...