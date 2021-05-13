South Africa

He didn't kill Bozwana, argues advocate Botha

Khekhe wants his murder case dropped

13 May 2021 - 08:07

The man dubbed Mamelodi’s “Number 1 Tsotsi”, Vusi "Khekhe" Mathibela, says the state has no evidence linking him to the murder of North West businessman Wandile Bozwana and wants to be acquitted from all charges.

This came out during closing arguments in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria yesterday where Mathibela stands accused of the 2015 murder of Bozwana and attempted murder of his business partner Mpho Baloyi...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X