Bozwanas have mixed feelings about guilty verdict
The family of murdered North West businessman Wandile Bozwana says yesterday's judgment put an end to a long and painful journey for them.
However, Benedict Bozwana hopes that one day, the masterminds behind his brother's killing will also be arrested and face the full might of the law...
