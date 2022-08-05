Prayer saved me from being raped — actress
Krugersdorp mine dump survivor relives ordeal by zama-zamas
An actress lay face down in the sand praying to God while she was being kicked by armed men who were manhandling her as they helped themselves to her jewellery, cellphone and car keys.
The 49-year-old believes it was her prayer that “spared me from being raped” by illegal miners last week. The incident happened at a mine dump near West Village, a suburb of Krugersdorp. ..
