Police union calls for audit at cop shops
‘Cut procurement red tape’
In the wake of more horrific crimes being reported across the country, police union the Independent Police Union of SA (Ipusa) says had proposals it made two months ago to conduct an audit at cop shops been done, the men and women in blue would be better equipped to deal with crime.
Ipusa says it wrote to police minister Bheki Cele and national commissioner Lt-Gen Fannie Masemola asking them to introduce reforms that will enable cops to improve their service to the communities they serve...
Police union calls for audit at cop shops
‘Cut procurement red tape’
In the wake of more horrific crimes being reported across the country, police union the Independent Police Union of SA (Ipusa) says had proposals it made two months ago to conduct an audit at cop shops been done, the men and women in blue would be better equipped to deal with crime.
Ipusa says it wrote to police minister Bheki Cele and national commissioner Lt-Gen Fannie Masemola asking them to introduce reforms that will enable cops to improve their service to the communities they serve...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos