Gauteng police are on the hunt for a group of armed men who raped and robbed eight women while shooting a music video in Krugersdorp, West Rand, on Thursday.
Spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said a production company was shooting a music video in West Village when they were attacked.
“Eight of the victims were allegedly raped by the suspects before robbing them of their belongings. The provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela has mobilised maximum resources to hunt down the perpetrators.
“Police have registered cases of rape and armed robbery,” Muridili said.
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday called for the swift arrest of the suspects.
dlaminip@sowetan.co.za
Manhunt for suspects who raped, robbed eight women in Krugersdorp
Image: ARTIT OUBKAEW/123RF
