TimesLIVE
Three arrested for allegedly gang-raping eight women during Krugersdorp music video shoot
One of their victims is 19. She was allegedly raped by 10 of the armed attackers
Image: 123RF/scanrail
Three people have been arrested in connection with the alleged gang-rape of eight women in Krugersdorp's West Village, said the office of police minister Bheki Cele on Friday.
Cele's spokesperson, Lirandzu Themba, said on Twitter a manhunt was still under way for the other accused.
The three are alleged to have been part of a gang that accosted a group of models shooting a music video at a disused mine, raping eight women before robbing them and the film crew of their possessions.
Cele revealed that one of the victims is a 19-year-old woman. She was allegedly raped by 10 of the attackers. Earlier on Friday, Ramaphosa had called on Cele to ensure the speedy arrest of the perpetrators.
“We have directed the minister of police and law enforcement agencies to immediately embark on this to make sure that the perpetrators of this crime are apprehended and dealt with,” Ramaphosa told about 2,000 delegates attending the ANC's sixth national policy conference in Nasrec on Friday.
Brig Brenda Muridili told TimesLIVE police in Gauteng are investigating a case of rape and armed robbery after the incident which happened on Thursday.
Muridili said provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela has mobilised maximum resources to hunt down the perpetrators.
Meanwhile, ANC chair Gwede Mantashe said the eight models were attacked by more than 11 men, all of whom were wearing Basotho blankets.
He said the community living close to that area had been living in fear because of the ramapant crime in the area.
TimesLIVE
