More than 400 Gauteng cops have pending criminal cases against them
Ranging from kidnapping, to murder, rape and helping criminals escape
A total of 459 Gauteng police officers have pending criminal cases against them, ranging from murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, corruption and helping prisoners to escape.
Other serious charges include rape and sexual assault, robbery, breaking into businesses, assault, animal cruelty and domestic violence.
The most common cases were reckless and negligent driving.
This was revealed by Gauteng community MEC Faith Mazibuko in a reply in the provincial legislature to the DA.
In a statement, DA MPL Michael Shackleton listed the police station with the most alleged offenders as the Tsakane police station, followed by Krugersdorp, while Benoni and Hekpoort were tied at third.
In Tsakane, 35 police officers had pending charges against them, ranging from theft and common assault to reckless and negligent driving.
In Krugersdorp, 28 police officers face charges of reckless and negligent driving,
In Benoni, 15 officers have been charged with reckless and negligent driving, attempted murder and theft while in Hekpoort, there are also 15 cases, ranging from common assault to assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
A look through the list of responses provided by Mazibuko revealed that five police officers who had pending cases against them had resigned from the police force.
One was in Devon and was accused of stealing dockets. Another was in Ivory Park and accused of murder and attempted murder. The other three were stationed at the Midrand, Crystal Park and Benoni police stations and were facing charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless and negligent driving.
While some of these cases were opened just a month ago, there were some cases that had been pending for years.
The longest-standing pending cases included one from the Sebenza police station where a police officer was charged with extortion five years ago. One police officer from Lenasia police station was charged with corruption seven years ago, while another from Hekpoort was charged with assault, also seven years ago.
It was not immediately clear whether any of these officers had been placed on suspension or were undergoing any internal disciplinary processes.
Shackleton said however, this was a cause of concern and called for authorities to look into the calibre of people employed in the police force.
“The safety and security of Gauteng residents are worryingly compromised as police officers tasked with a responsibility to prevent anything that may threaten the safety or security of any resident and to ensure criminals are brought to justice, are also currently being investigated for committing serious criminal offences. Such acts have resulted in people losing the critical trust and confidence needed in law enforcement agencies, and leaving residents more vulnerable,” Shackleton said.
He called for the national government “to do a complete overhaul of SAPS by curbing corruption, hiring people with a passion for policing, and retaining good police officers to make the police service honest, professional, and one that serves and protects the people”.
He also called on provincial police to ensure urgent intervention at the four police stations listed.
