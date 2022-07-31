WATCH | 'Let us confront the rapists': Malema calls for 'militant' programme to combat crime

EFF leader Julius Malema has called on police to act swiftly to catch the men involved in the rape of eight women in Krugersdorp.

He was speaking at the party's ninth birthday celebration in Mangaung in the Free State.

Malema touched on various issues including poor governance, crime and a planned “national shutdown”.

He also weighed in on what occurred in Krugersdorp on Thursday where eight women were raped and robbed by a gang of men at a music video shoot.