Labour unions condemn gang rape and robbery at Krugersdorp music video shoot

Muridili said police were investigating 32 counts of rape and a case of armed robbery. On Saturday, Ipusa blamed police for the incident.

“Though suspects are and continue to be traced in the gang rape that took place in Krugersdorp, the lives of eight women victims will never again be the same,” the union said.

“We agree there is a serious shortage of manpower and vehicles, but SAPS can live with the available resources if they plan their activities properly. If SAPS listened when we first called for [an] audit report for material and human resources of the SAPS, who knows, maybe we could have prevented some of these horrible premeditated organised crimes taking place in our country. Criminals are acting with impunity and law-abiding citizens feel terrorised by the absence of SAPS.”

Ipusa listed several incidents it said could have been prevented.

“Those screams from Krugersdorp communities, tavern shooting families, July unrest and the high levels of crimes taking place in our country will haunt SAPS until they do what is right, which is to change the structure to that which will help fight crime.”