South Africa

Agency spent millions on sketchy projects

Infighting, suspicious payments dogged disbanded organisation

01 August 2022 - 09:07
Zoe Mahopo Journalist

Millions of rands in taxpayers’ monies have gone towards an agency that was supposed to create jobs for residents in Limpopo’s Sekhukhune district municipality with little to show for its existence.

The board of the Sekhukhune Development Agency (SDA) was recently disbanded by the district’s mayor Julia Matheba amid allegations of infighting amongst board members and fraudulent payments. ..

