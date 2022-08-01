Agency spent millions on sketchy projects
Infighting, suspicious payments dogged disbanded organisation
Millions of rands in taxpayers’ monies have gone towards an agency that was supposed to create jobs for residents in Limpopo’s Sekhukhune district municipality with little to show for its existence.
The board of the Sekhukhune Development Agency (SDA) was recently disbanded by the district’s mayor Julia Matheba amid allegations of infighting amongst board members and fraudulent payments. ..
Agency spent millions on sketchy projects
Infighting, suspicious payments dogged disbanded organisation
Millions of rands in taxpayers’ monies have gone towards an agency that was supposed to create jobs for residents in Limpopo’s Sekhukhune district municipality with little to show for its existence.
The board of the Sekhukhune Development Agency (SDA) was recently disbanded by the district’s mayor Julia Matheba amid allegations of infighting amongst board members and fraudulent payments. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos