Caregiver gets life in prison for raping 21-year-old mentally challenged man

A 55-year-old woman has received a life sentence in prison for raping a 21-year-old mentally challenged man in his home in Krugersdorp.

The woman was hired as a caregiver for the man.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said the woman raped the victim and sexually assaulted him while his parents were not at home.

“The matter was reported by a neighbour after the victim told him about his ordeal.”

Sello said the woman was found guilty by the Krugersdorp regional court and sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and six years for sexual assault. The sentences will run concurrently.

In another incident, Ntshabeleng Graider Komane, 30, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for raping a 22-year-old woman at knifepoint.

“On the evening of 20 August 2021, Komane requested the victim to accompany him to a friend’s house in Etwatwa. On arrival, there was no-one at home. Komane forced the victim into the house and raped her at knifepoint,” Sello said.

Sello said Komane was found guilty and sentenced on Wednesday by the Benoni regional court.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said: “I am pleased with these sentences as victims will be safe and comforted that the perpetrators are out of society.”

“We stand firm in the fight against gender-based violence and femicide. With this period declared 16 Days of Activism of No Violence Against Women and Children we will intensify our campaigns we conduct throughout the year.”

