A KwaZulu-Natal security officer sustained high-calibre gunshot wounds during an armed robbery in KwaDabeka, west of Durban, on Tuesday.
Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said paramedics together with Netcare 911 and other emergency services responded to a shooting incident in S section shortly after 9am.
“On arrival a male, believed to be approximately 35 years old, was found to have sustained multiple high-calibre gunshot wounds during an armed robbery.
“The man was treated and stabilised at the scene by emergency care practitioners before being airlifted with the assistance of the Netcare 911 aeromedical helicopter to a specialist facility.”
Van Reenen said the police were investigating.
TimesLIVE
KZN security officer shot with high-calibre gun during armed robbery
Image: Supplied
