Police sequestered Kelly Khumalo and company to preserve Senzo Meyiwa crime scene, court hears

The seven people inside the Vosloorus home where footballer Senzo Meyiwa was fatally shot were sequestered in a spare bedroom while police combed for clues, the high court in Pretoria heard on Tuesday.

Sgt Thabo Mosia, a police officer who collected a bullet fragment and took swabs for DNA tests, said the crime scene had been cordoned off by a brigadier by the time he had arrived.

He said there were three women, two men and two children inside the house. He said he recognised Kelly Khumalo, a well-known singer who had been dating Meyiwa.

“On my arrival at the scene they were in the sitting room and I had to ask everyone to use bedroom 2.”

Mosia said they were all confined to the bedroom during the investigations.

He told the court he had made arrangements with the brigadier to ensure the scene remained preserved after he had left the property.