Man shot, diesel worth millions stolen in armed robbery at Limpopo depot

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for armed men who brazenly robbed a Louis Trichardt fuel depot, shooting an employee three times.

Limpopo police spokesperson Lt-Col Mamphaswa Seabi said according to information at their disposal the incident happened at 7pm on Saturday and lasted until 4am as six unmarked trucks filled up at the depot.

The deport is situated on Bronn Street in the industrial area of the town.

Seabi said a manager at the depot, which sells diesel in bulk, opened the gate for a truck which entered under the pretence of being there to buy fuel.

“The occupants came out armed with a pistol and assault rifle. The suspects took the remote control and took two cellphones from the manager,” Seabi said.

He said the manager was also robbed of R6,000 cash.

“They took him and locked him in a room alone. All the other people were locked in rooms separately and tied with cable ties,” Seabi said.