South Africa

Passerby wounded during Melville shoot-out between robbers and security

13 June 2022 - 11:50
The scene where a shooting between robbers and a security reaction officer occurred in Melville this morning.
Image: Supplied

A passenger in a vehicle passing through crossfire between robbers and a reaction security officer was shot and injured in Melville, Johannesburg on Monday morning, according to a security officer.

Ra’ess Shamar of Alert Security and Armed Response Services (Asars), at the crime scene, told TimesLIVE about eight gunmen allegedly entered May’s Pharmacy and robbed them of an undisclosed amount of cash.

“As they were driving off in a white Toyota Quantum taxi, they saw a reaction officer from another company and a shoot-out ensued,” he said.

According to Shamar, a passenger in a vehicle was shot and injured during the crossfire. 

“The passenger has been transported to hospital,” he said. 

SAPS spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the robbery took place at about 8.30am.

“It is reported that the armed suspects entered the pharmacy, pretending to be customers. They then robbed the employees at gunpoint, taking their cellphones and cash.

“The private security officer responded to a business robbery in progress. As he was approaching, the suspects started shooting at him and a shoot-out ensued. A passenger of a truck that was passing by was hit by a stray bullet and rushed to the nearest hospital.”

Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in apprehending the suspects to call the nearest police station or crime stop on 08600 10111.

TimesLIVE

Three suspected 'blue light robbers' killed in Sandton

Three suspected robbers have been killed and a fourth arrested after a shoot-out with police in Sandton.
News
4 days ago

About 48 prisoners escape from SA's prisons each year: Ronald Lamola

An average of 48 prisoners escape from SA prisons each year, justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola said, in a written reply to a ...
News
4 days ago

Man assaulted at home affairs, insulted at police station

A 40-year-old priest was left injured after he was assaulted and his life threatened allegedly by staffers at the home affairs national office in ...
News
6 days ago

Robbery suspect killed after gang storms Centurion restaurant

A robbery suspect was fatally shot on Sunday night after a gang attacked a family restaurant in a shopping mall in Centurion, Gauteng.
News
1 week ago

