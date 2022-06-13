Passerby wounded during Melville shoot-out between robbers and security

A passenger in a vehicle passing through crossfire between robbers and a reaction security officer was shot and injured in Melville, Johannesburg on Monday morning, according to a security officer.

Ra’ess Shamar of Alert Security and Armed Response Services (Asars), at the crime scene, told TimesLIVE about eight gunmen allegedly entered May’s Pharmacy and robbed them of an undisclosed amount of cash.

“As they were driving off in a white Toyota Quantum taxi, they saw a reaction officer from another company and a shoot-out ensued,” he said.

According to Shamar, a passenger in a vehicle was shot and injured during the crossfire.

“The passenger has been transported to hospital,” he said.

SAPS spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the robbery took place at about 8.30am.

“It is reported that the armed suspects entered the pharmacy, pretending to be customers. They then robbed the employees at gunpoint, taking their cellphones and cash.

“The private security officer responded to a business robbery in progress. As he was approaching, the suspects started shooting at him and a shoot-out ensued. A passenger of a truck that was passing by was hit by a stray bullet and rushed to the nearest hospital.”

Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in apprehending the suspects to call the nearest police station or crime stop on 08600 10111.

TimesLIVE