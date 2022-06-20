×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Gauteng police nab more than 1,500 suspects, seize 14 unlicensed firearms during weekend anti-crime ops

20 June 2022 - 09:20
More than 1,500 suspects were arrested in Gauteng over the weekend
More than 1,500 suspects were arrested in Gauteng over the weekend
Image: supplied

Gauteng police arrested more than 1,500 suspected criminals and recovered 14 unlicensed firearms during anti-crime operations in the province over the weekend.

Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said more than 400 people were arrested in Ekurhuleni, 500 in Tshwane and more than 400 in Johannesburg.

He said during the O Kae Molao operation, police arrested suspects for murder, robbery, rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, armed robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, hijacking, fraud, dealing in drugs and tampering with essential infrastructure.

Masondo said in Tshwane eight stolen and hijacked vehicles were recovered and police seized four unlicensed firearms.

TimesLIVE

Zuma backers report Ramaphosa to Durban police over Phala Phala theft

Former president Jacob Zuma's supporters on Saturday opened two cases against President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Durban Central police station in ...
News
1 day ago

Joburg metro police deployed to Soweto as protesters halt Rea Vaya bus services

Johannesburg metro police have been deployed to Soweto during Monday’s protests which have brought ReaVaya bus services to a halt.
News
6 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'