Robbery suspect killed after gang storms Centurion restaurant

A robbery suspect was fatally shot on Sunday night after a gang attacked a family restaurant in a shopping mall in Centurion, Gauteng.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said four men attempted to rob the restaurant. One approached the manager, ordering him at gunpoint to proceed to the office without acting in a suspicious manner.

“The security guard noticed this and reacted swiftly, fatally shooting the suspect while the other three fled the scene. The suspect’s firearm with a filed-off serial number was seized,” said Sello.

Emer-G-Med said its paramedics responded to the scene at about 6.30pm and found a man, about 30 years old, with fatal injuries.