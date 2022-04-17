Two armed robbery attempts foiled by cops

A gang of 12 armed men is behind bars after police ambushed them during a robbery attempt in Benoni, Ekurhuleni, on Saturday afternoon.

The success comes two days after another armed gang was arrested in Sebokeng and firearms recovered.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said Benoni police were alerted about a business robbery in progress at a transport company. Members of the highway patrol, the Johannesburg Flying Squad and K9 unit immediately headed out to the scene where they came under gunfire from the gang.

Police retaliated and 12 gang members were arrested and five unlicensed firearms recovered.

Masondo said preliminary investigations suggest about 14 armed men arrived on the scene in a sedan and three truck horses and held security guards at gunpoint. The robbers then attached trailers loaded with copper to the trucks and were preparing to leave when they were intercepted by police and private security guards. Two robbers appear to have escaped.