Tributes pour in for Jessie Duarte

Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang has paid tribute to ANC acting secretary-general Jessie Duarte who died in the early hours of Sunday, saying she was a deserving leader.

Hatang said in his last interaction with Duarte she told him that "'we have to do everything to get our house in order'".

"She was one of those deserving leaders...Sadly she was leading an organisation that has quickly deteriorated in representing the dreams of the many that it represents.

"As a woman who was as strong as she was, I hope that she has mentored many women to come through the ranks and lead the ANC," Hatang said.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba sent condolences to Duarte's family, praising her for her role in the liberation movement.

"Miss Duarte has had a long history in SA's liberation movement and can be credited with establishing the ANC Women's League alongside Albertina Sisulu. We further extend our condolences to the ANC for the loss of one of its leaders," Mashaba said.

The ANC described her as a tower of strength in the ruling party.

“Comrade Jesse was undergoing treatment for cancer and was on medical leave since November 2021. The passing of comrade Jessie is a great loss, not only to the family, but to the democratic movement and the country as a whole.