Tributes pour in for Jessie Duarte
Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang has paid tribute to ANC acting secretary-general Jessie Duarte who died in the early hours of Sunday, saying she was a deserving leader.
Hatang said in his last interaction with Duarte she told him that "'we have to do everything to get our house in order'".
"She was one of those deserving leaders...Sadly she was leading an organisation that has quickly deteriorated in representing the dreams of the many that it represents.
"As a woman who was as strong as she was, I hope that she has mentored many women to come through the ranks and lead the ANC," Hatang said.
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba sent condolences to Duarte's family, praising her for her role in the liberation movement.
"Miss Duarte has had a long history in SA's liberation movement and can be credited with establishing the ANC Women's League alongside Albertina Sisulu. We further extend our condolences to the ANC for the loss of one of its leaders," Mashaba said.
The ANC described her as a tower of strength in the ruling party.
“Comrade Jesse was undergoing treatment for cancer and was on medical leave since November 2021. The passing of comrade Jessie is a great loss, not only to the family, but to the democratic movement and the country as a whole.
"As a committed internationalist and former diplomat, not only will she be mourned by South Africa, but colleagues and comrades on the African continent and in the international progressive movement,” said ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe.
Duarte was born on September 19 1953 and at the time of her death she was the deputy secretary- general of the ANC, a position she has held since 2012.
“She dedicated her entire life to the struggle for a united, non-racial, non-sexist, democratic, prosperous and just SA. A committed gender activist, she relentlessly championed the emancipation and empowerment of women. Her life and work reflected a consistent commitment to advancing the rights of the poor and marginalised,” Mabe said.
Cope spokesperson Dennis Bloem remembered Duarte as a dedicated, hardworking and a good-hearted human being full of laughter.
"We don't have any doubt that her political party, the ANC, will miss this hard-working servant of the people. Cope conveys our sincere and heartfelt condolences to Cde Jessie Duarte's family, friends, colleagues, comrades and her political home, the ANC. Your pain is our pain," Bloem said.
Duarte will be buried on Sunday afternoon according to Muslim rites.