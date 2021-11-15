McKenzie describes power-sharing deal with ANC biggest in SA history

The biggest power sharing agreement that has ever existed in history of SA.

That is how Patriotic Alliance (PA) president Gayton McKenzie described the deal with it had clinched with the ANC following tough days of coalition negotiations.

According to McKenzie, who was emotional when making the announcement, said the deal would see the PA running its own municipality, several mayoral committee member appointments, seven mayors across municipalities including deputy mayor positions.

"We're changing the narrative," McKenzie said.

"We can no longer blame other people if there are no jobs. We can no longer blame people if there are no houses.

"We’re going to build schools for our people and build clinics. We have the power now. We’re going to build our people. Go start your company, get your papers ready because there are going to be potholes that need to be filled.

"It’s going to rain jobs. It’s going to rain jobs."

With 1,900 viewers watching, McKenzie announced that through the power-sharing agreement with the ANC, the PA would run its own municipality - Karoo Hoogland.

"We were fighting between Hantam and Karoo Hoogland municipalities. We then suggested for the ANC to control Hantam and we said we’ll vote with you and not interfere but then give PA their own municipality (Karoo Hoogland) so we can do what we promised our people we would do."