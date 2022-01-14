ANC Members worried about 'weakened' secretariat ahead of conference

The leadership vacuum in the secretary-general's office has been worsened by the absence of deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte who took ill last month

Several ANC provincial leaders and structures have downplayed concerns that there could be a crisis at the party's headquarters where the secretary-general's office is left with no permanent political head in a crucial elective conference year.



The leadership vacuum in the secretary-general's office (SGO) has been worsened by the absence of deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte who took ill last month and has been absent from office since her hospitalisation...