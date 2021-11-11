Gauteng ANC prepares mayoral candidates list
Many of those punted for the mayoral roles have been part of previous ANC administrations in the key municipalities where it suffered losses
The ANC in Gauteng is preparing to line up mayoral candidates who could leadseveral municipalities after coalition talks, if it has its way.
Many of those punted for the mayoral roles have been part of previous ANC administrations in the key municipalities where it suffered losses...
