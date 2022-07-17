17 die on KZN roads in two horrific crashes

Seventeen people, including a police officer, were killed in two separate horror crashes on KwaZulu-Natal's roads on Saturday night.
According to the Road Traffic Inspectorate, 11 people including a policeman died in an accident on the R617, near Howick in the Midlands.
KwaZulu-Natal acting MEC for transport, community safety and liaison Jomo Sibiya is expected to visit the scene on Sunday.
“Reports suggest that 11 people including a police officer perished on the scene. The deceased involved 10 occupants of a minibus taxi and one police officer who was directing the traffic.”
According to Midlands EMS, paramedics were met with a gruesome scene, stretching about 200m along the road, when they attended the crash at around 9.35pm.
“It is alleged that there was a motor vehicle accident on the corner when a taxi lost control hitting into the barrier causing a secondary accident with other vehicles and SAPS members.”
In another accident involving three vehicles on the N11 near Dundee six people died.
