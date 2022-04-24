ANC dispels Jessie Duarte death rumours

The ANC has dismissed rumours on social media that its deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte has died.

In a statement on Sunday, the party slammed those peddling rumours about Duarte, who has not been at work since she took time off due to health reasons almost six months ago.

Party spokesperson Pule Mabe slammed the social media rumours as fake news.

“The ANC has learnt with great shock of fake news messages doing rounds that our deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte has passed away. These fake news messages are very inhumane, barbaric, inconsiderate and very hurting to the person of the DSG, her family, friends, comrades as well as to the broader mass democratic movement.

“The ANC categorically dismisses these nonsensical claims peddled by some through fake news messages across social and mainstream media platforms. The DSG has been ill for some time and is now well on the road to full recovery. The ANC is encouraged by the DSG, comrade Duarte’s display of strength on a daily basis and look forward to her imminent return to office,” said Mabe.