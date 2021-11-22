POLL | Do you think Mxolisi Kaunda should be reinstated as eThekwini mayor?

The fielding of Mxolisi Kaunda as an ANC mayoral candidate in eThekwini has drawn mixed reactions on social media.

The party’s national executive committee on Sunday approved a list of mayoral candidates the party will put forward this week, during the election of the city’s new mayor in eThekwini.

Among the complaints online is that Kaunda, who took over the reins in 2019 from corruption accused Zandile Gumede, failed to show leadership in the metro at the height of the unrest in July.

Businesses in the city were looted and some were destroyed during the unrest. The demonstrations were sparked by the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma who has since been released on medical parole.

Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni described the coalition agreement between the ANC and IFP in eThekwini as “self-limiting”.

Mnguni also blamed Kaunda for failing to fix the rot left by Gumede in the metro.