'There will be no ANC in 2024 if factionalism persists' — Ace Magashule

As the ANC’s secretariat position remains unoccupied with Ace Magashule suspended and his deputy Jessie Duarte on sick leave, Magashule has cautioned that attempts to deploy an “outsider” would create factionalism.

And if factionalism is allowed to persist, he says there will be no ANC in 2024 when the country holds provincial and national elections.

EWN reported a week ago that a heated debate had ensued at the party’s last NEC meeting over whether Gwen Ramokgopa should be deployed to the secretariat position in Luthuli House.

Commenting on this, Magashule said there was no need to deploy any other person as treasurer-general Paul Mashatile had been holding the fort and full-time staffers could be used. He mentioned Nomvula Mokonyane, Malusi Gigaba and Dakota Legoete among other ANC figures.

“You don’t need any other person outside that team which is full-time and being paid for that matter. If you go outside, you are actually saying you don’t trust and therefore don’t want these people and therefore you become factional,” said Magashule.