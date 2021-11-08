ANC casts net wider for governing partners

PA responds positively to Luthuli House’s overtures

In a seemingly desperate bid to cling to power, the ANC is prepared to get into bed with any political party including the DA to form coalition governments in hung municipalities.



The governing party’s national executive committee’s special meeting at St George’s Hotel in Irene, Pretoria, yesterday gave its negotiators the green light to talk to any party prepared to work with Luthuli House...