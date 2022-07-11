Former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku has topped the list of additional ANC provincial executive committee members.
Bandile Masuku tops list of additional ANC provincial executive committee members
Image: Sharon Seretlo
Former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku has topped the list of additional ANC provincial executive committee members.
With 613 votes, Masuku landed top of the list of additional members after the top five in the province.
During the nomination process for the top five positions in the ANC in Gauteng, Masuku declined nomination to become the party's provincial treasurer in the province.
This is a position that eventually went to Morakane Mosupyoe.
Masuku was previously removed as health MEC for his lack of oversight in the Covid-19 personal protective equipment corruption scandal that engulfed the provincial health department in July 2020.
However, he remained a member of the provincial legislature in the finance portfolio and also remained in the ANC’s provincial executive committee.
Others who made the cut include Lebohang Maile who contested and lost the position of provincial chairperson to Panyaza Lesufi.
Former presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko returns as a member of the PEC.
Diko was removed as President Cyril Ramaphos's spokesperson after controversy involving her late husband’s involvement in companies that benefited from PPE procurement by the Gauteng department of health.
Though an investigation didn’t find her guilty of wrongdoing with regard to PPE procurement, she was nonetheless found to have failed to disclose her interests in other entities.
Diko was served with a written warning and had her suspension later overturned.
After hours of delays and sittings over two weekends, the announcement of the additional members was made in the early hours of Monday morning.
