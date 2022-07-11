×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Bandile Masuku tops list of additional ANC provincial executive committee members

11 July 2022 - 11:15
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter
Former Gauteng health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku.
Former Gauteng health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku.
Image: Sharon Seretlo

Former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku has topped the list of additional ANC provincial executive committee members.

With 613 votes, Masuku landed top of the list of additional members after the top five in the province.

During the nomination process for the top five positions in the ANC in Gauteng, Masuku declined nomination to become the party's provincial treasurer in the province.

This is a position that eventually went to Morakane Mosupyoe.

Masuku was previously removed as health MEC for his lack of oversight in the Covid-19 personal protective equipment corruption scandal that engulfed the provincial health department in July 2020. 

However, he remained a member of the provincial legislature in the finance portfolio and also remained in the ANC’s provincial executive committee.

Others who made the cut include Lebohang Maile who contested and lost the position of provincial chairperson to Panyaza Lesufi.

Former presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko returns as a member of the PEC. 

Diko was removed as President Cyril Ramaphos's spokesperson after controversy involving her late husband’s involvement in companies that benefited from PPE procurement by the Gauteng department of health.

Though an investigation didn’t find her guilty of wrongdoing with regard to PPE procurement, she was nonetheless found to have failed to disclose her interests in other entities.  

Diko was served with a written warning and had her suspension later overturned.

After hours of delays and sittings over two weekends, the announcement of the additional members was made in the early hours of Monday morning.

Ex-MEC Masuku on the comeback trail

Former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku seems to be making a political comeback.
News
3 months ago

SIU welcomes dismissal of top health official for PPE tender irregularities

The Special Investigating Unit has welcomed the dismissal of senior Gauteng health official Thandy Pino over the irregular award of contracts for ...
News
11 months ago

Masuku abandons appeal against SIU report into dodgy PPE procurement

Former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku has abandoned his court bid to challenge a Special Investigating Unit report that found he had failed to ...
News
1 year ago

SIU says Bandile Masuku seemingly lacks understanding of its PPE probe against him

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU)  on Sunday moved to quash claims by former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku that his reinstatement to the ANC ...
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released