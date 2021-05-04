Masuku abandons appeal against SIU report into dodgy PPE procurement

Former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku has abandoned his court bid to challenge a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report that found he had failed to exercise proper oversight to prevent the squandering of millions of rand in PPE tender irregularities.

Masuku has instead opted to politically challenge his suspension as an ANC Gauteng provincial executive committee member through party processes.

Masuku was found to have brought the ANC into disrepute following a Gauteng provincial integrity committee (PIC) report, which found he had failed to conduct oversight in the PPE scandal by the provincial health department when he was MEC. The ANC Gauteng disciplinary committee recommended that Masuku and his co-accused Khusela Diko be barred from participating in official party meetings.

Masuku, though his attorneys, on Tuesday said he had formally lodged an appeal against the Gauteng decision to suspend him with the national disciplinary committee of appeals. He said he was abandoning the legal process as the Pretoria high court had, in dismissing his challenge, conceded that there was no criminal conduct on his part in the Covid-19 PPE scandal.

Under his watch, the department of health in Gauteng awarded multimillion-rand contracts to Royal Bhaca, a company owned by the late Nkosi Madzikane Thandisizwe Diko II, husband of Khusela Diko, the suspended spokesperson of President Cyril Ramaphosa. The Dikos and the Masukus are close friends.